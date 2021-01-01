About this product

Reward your dog with our tasty biscuits. Made with only 100% food-grade ingredients. We source our hemp CBD oil from non-GMO hemp that is grown without the use of herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers.



Ingredients: Whole wheat flour, bacon bouillon, Water, Eggs, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD and other naturally occurring Cannabinoids).

CBD Contents: 100mg PCR Hemp. 25 Bacon Flavored Biscuits

(Each biscuit contains 4mg hemp CBD oil)

100mg Phytocannabinoids – contains full-spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA

Crude Protein: Min. 25%

Crude Fat: Min. 6%

Crude Fiber: Max 4%



Net Wt: 4 oz

Dosage: 1-2 biscuits daily



*A portion of our proceeds are donated to K9 for Vets



Proudly Made in the USA



Full Panel Testing from a third-party lab, Earth Labs and certificate of analysis can be found by searching for Lot 43634-01