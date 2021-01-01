About this product

Our facial toner is perfect for removing excess dirt from pores to leave your skin clean and refreshed without over-drying. Our formula contains an intricate blend of natural extracts and CBD to nourish and moisturize skin. For best results, first, cleanse with our Facial Cleansing Lotion then follow with our Multi-Tasking Moisturizer. Spritz on face throughout the day to re-hydrate and refresh skin.



Made with Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel), Aloe Extract, and Peppermint and Macadamia oils and Vitamins A, C, and E.



Ingredients: Purified Water, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel), Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, PCR Hemp Oil , Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Peg-16 Macadamia Glycerides, Octyldodocanol, Propylene Glycol, Zea Mays (Corn) Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cholecalciferol, Retinyl Palmitate, Ascorbic Acid, Pyridoxine HCI, Silicate, Sodium Propoxyhydroxipropyl Thiosulfate, Silica, Polysorbate 20, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Phytic Acid, Yellow #5, Blue #1.



CBD Contents: 20 mg

Net Wt: 4 oz



Dosage: After cleansing, sweep over face and neck with a cotton ball. For best results, follow with serum or moisturizer.



Made in the USA



Full panel testing from a third-party lab, Earth Labs.