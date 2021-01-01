NewCoastal.shop
About this product
A perfect primer with Hyaluronic Acid, Retinol & deeply nourishing CBD oil, to soften deep creases and fine lines, for a smooth even texture.
Made with Hyaluronic Acid, and Vitamins A, C and E and 20mg of Pure Hemp CBD Oil
Ingredients: Purified Water, Sodium Silicate, Glycerin, Paeonia Albiflora Root Extract, Hydroxypropyl, Methylcellulose, Pullulan, Porphyridium Cruentum Extract, Hyaluronic Acid, Magnesium, Aluminum Silicate, PCR Hemp Oil, Peg-16 Macadamia Glycerides, Octyldodocanol, Propylene Glycol, Zea Mays (Corn) Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cholecalciferol, Retinyl Palmitate, Ascorbic Acid, Pyridoxine HCI, Silicate, Sodium Propoxyhydroxipropyl Thiosulfate, Silica, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol, Red #40, Yellow #5
Dosage: Massage a pea-sized amount into skin. Allow to dry before applying makeup.
CBD Contents: 20 mg
Net Wt: 0.5 oz
Our CBD products include full panel testing from a third-party lab. Earth Labs.
Made in the USA
Made with Hyaluronic Acid, and Vitamins A, C and E and 20mg of Pure Hemp CBD Oil
Ingredients: Purified Water, Sodium Silicate, Glycerin, Paeonia Albiflora Root Extract, Hydroxypropyl, Methylcellulose, Pullulan, Porphyridium Cruentum Extract, Hyaluronic Acid, Magnesium, Aluminum Silicate, PCR Hemp Oil, Peg-16 Macadamia Glycerides, Octyldodocanol, Propylene Glycol, Zea Mays (Corn) Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cholecalciferol, Retinyl Palmitate, Ascorbic Acid, Pyridoxine HCI, Silicate, Sodium Propoxyhydroxipropyl Thiosulfate, Silica, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol, Red #40, Yellow #5
Dosage: Massage a pea-sized amount into skin. Allow to dry before applying makeup.
CBD Contents: 20 mg
Net Wt: 0.5 oz
Our CBD products include full panel testing from a third-party lab. Earth Labs.
Made in the USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!