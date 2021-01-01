About this product

Our unique patented formula attacks the triggers of migraines: stress and neurological imbalances. Through new combinations of matter, that releases dopamine and serotonin and acts as a vascular restrictor. Effects take place 3-10 minutes from ingestion following the onset of migraine symptoms.



Ingredients: Caffeine, L-Tryptophan, L-Phenylalanine, L-Arginine, L-Lysine, Tyrosine, Nicotine 4 x=4mg/ml, Low Sodium Potassium Benzoate.



Net Wt: 1 oz



Dosage: Shake the bottle well. Administer 3-4 sprays under the tongue at the first onset of a migraine. Wait 3 minutes, then repeat.



Made in the USA



Clinically Tested, Patented Formula