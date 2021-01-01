NewCoastal.shop
About this product
Our unique patented formula attacks the triggers of migraines: stress and neurological imbalances. Through new combinations of matter, that releases dopamine and serotonin and acts as a vascular restrictor. Effects take place 3-10 minutes from ingestion following the onset of migraine symptoms.
Ingredients: Caffeine, L-Tryptophan, L-Phenylalanine, L-Arginine, L-Lysine, Tyrosine, Nicotine 4 x=4mg/ml, Low Sodium Potassium Benzoate.
Net Wt: 1 oz
Dosage: Shake the bottle well. Administer 3-4 sprays under the tongue at the first onset of a migraine. Wait 3 minutes, then repeat.
Made in the USA
Clinically Tested, Patented Formula
Ingredients: Caffeine, L-Tryptophan, L-Phenylalanine, L-Arginine, L-Lysine, Tyrosine, Nicotine 4 x=4mg/ml, Low Sodium Potassium Benzoate.
Net Wt: 1 oz
Dosage: Shake the bottle well. Administer 3-4 sprays under the tongue at the first onset of a migraine. Wait 3 minutes, then repeat.
Made in the USA
Clinically Tested, Patented Formula
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!