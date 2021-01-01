About this product

Get daily protection and repair with this multi-tasking moisturizer that blends pure CBD oil and Shea Butter with Green Tea Leaf and Cucumber extracts for a mineral sunscreen that helps to keep skin hydrated and safe from the sun’s harmful rays. Dermatologist recommended, tear free, Zinc-Oxide free, hypoallergenic, and water resistant.



Made with Allantoin, Shea Butter, Green Tea and Cucumber extracts, Linseed and Primrose oils, Vitamin E and 20mg Pure Hemp CBD oil.



Ingredients: Allantoin, Alumina, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Camellia Oleifera (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Extract, Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Ethylhexylglycerin, Fragrance, Glycerin, Hexyl Laurate, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Seed Oil, Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Oil, PEG-10 Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Plankton Extract, Polyglyceryl-4 Isostearate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Rosa Canina Seed Oil, Silica, Stearic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Water. ACTIVE: Titanium Dioxide 3%, Zinc Oxide 3%



CBD Contents: 20 mg

Net Wt: 1 oz



Dosage: Apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply at least every 2 hours or after 80 minutes of swimming or sweating.



Our CBD products include full panel testing from a third party lab.



Made in the USA