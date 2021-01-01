About this product

Feeling stressed? Need to relieve your anxiety?



RELAX is designed to calm your nerves and clear your head. This full-spectrum softgel features a proprietary formula with terpenes imported from Israel. We’ve used nano-emulsion to increase the absorption rate and maximize the bioavailability of our ingredients — so you can use less and feel more. Get optimal results quickly.



Ingredients: MCT Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD), Linalool, Borneol, Beta-Caryophyllene, Pinene. Proprietary Blend: Geranium, Mint, Guava, Lavender



CBD Contents: 225mg Nano Full Spectrum CBD, 225mg Nano-Emulsified, Full Spectrum CBD

Each soft gel contains 7.5mg of CBD

Net Wt: 30 Count



Dosage: Take one softgel daily. Each softgel contains 7.5mg of CBD.



Made in the USA



Full panel testing from a third-party lab, Earth Labs and a certificate of analysis can be found by searching for Lot No. IAI080619-2