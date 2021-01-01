About this product

REST. Eager for SLEEP SUPPORT? Trade restlessness for tranquility. This oral tincture features Nano-emulsified Full Spectrum CBD oil and New Coastal’s proprietary blend of terpenes imported from Israel. Nanoemulsion increases the bioavailability to maximize the absorption of CBD, for optimal results, quickly. That means you will use less and feel more.



Ingredients: Cannabidiol Hemp Extract (CBD) – 8mg Proprietary Blend: Myrcene, Linalool, Terpinolene, Lavender oil, Chamomile, Sandalwood oil Other Ingredients: MCT Oil.



Net Wt: 1 oz



CBD Contents: 500mg



Directions: Shake well. Drop 0.5mL under the tongue. Hold for 20 seconds, then swallow. Use 1-2 times per day. Individual results may vary.



WARNING: Intended for adult use. Keep out of reach of children. Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Consult a doctor before use if you are pregnant, nursing or have any medical conditions.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.



Made in the USA



Full panel testing from a third-party lab, Earth Labs and a certificate of analysis can be found by searching for Lot IAI03