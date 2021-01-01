About this product

Can’t sleep? Feeling restless?



REST will help you find the relaxation you need.



This full-spectrum softgel features a proprietary formula with terpenes imported from Israel. We’ve used nano-emulsion to increase the absorption rate and maximize the bio-availability of our ingredients — so you can use less and feel more.



Get optimal results quickly.



Ingredients: MCT Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD), Myrcene, Linalool, Terpinolene. Proprietary Blend: Lavender, Chamomile, Sandalwood. CBD Contents: 225mg Nano-Emulsified, Full Spectrum CBD. Each softgel contains 7.5mg of CBD

Net Wt: 30 Count



Dosage: Take one softgel daily. Each softgel contains 7.5mg of CBD



Full panel testing from a third-party lab, Earth Labs and a Certificate of Analysis available can be found by searching for Lot No. IAI080619-3