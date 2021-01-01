About this product

This anti-aging complex blends Fruit Cell Extracts, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7 and essential oils with pure CBD oil to promote new, healthy skin cell formation.



*Made with Apple Stem Cells



*Reduces fine lines and wrinkles



*Delivers intense hydration



*Prevents age-related skin degradation



Dosage: Apply to face, neck, and décolletage in upward strokes twice a day. With daily use, your skin will appear younger, tighter and brighter!



Made with Aloe Extract, Avocado, Jojoba and Macadamia oils and Vitamins A, C and E and 20mg of Pure Hemp CBD Oil



ACTIVE INGREDIENTS: Malus Domestica Mibell Phyto Cell TEC

Purified Water, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Butylene Glycol, Malus Domestica, Chinesis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Peg 100 Stearate, Dimethicone, PRC Hemp Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Extract, Peg-16 Macadamia Glycerides, Octyldodecanol, Propylene Glycol, Zea Mays (Corn) Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cholecalciferol, Retinyl Palmitate, Ascorbic Acid, Pyridoxine HCI, Silicate, Sodium Propoxyhydroxipropyl Thiosulfate, Silica, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol.



CBD Contents: 20 mg

Net Wt: 1 oz