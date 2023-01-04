About this product
Cherry & Sarsaparilla Fruit Notes | 100mg THC
Active Ingredients: 100mg THC per package | 5mg THC per serving
Effect: Joy
Tasting Notes: Summer cherry decadence balanced with a herbaceousness thanks to the surprising notes of sarsaparilla, rounded with a vanilla-infused sugar for a cool, creamy finish.
Dietary Information: Made with real fruit and are gluten-free and vegan.
Culinary Pairing: A medium rare flank steak, thinly sliced, topped with a Cherry & Sarsaparilla Fruit Note and touch of horseradish cream. For even more decadence, try duck and foie gras topped with a Cherry & Sarsaparilla Fruit Note.
Inspiration: The ice-cold effervescence of cherry cola or a Dr. Pepper savored on a hot day at the beach.
Unique Fact: Fullness and a bit of acidity give the 100% real fruit Morello Cherry its tartness to balance the overall sweetness and savoriness of the sarsaparilla.
About this brand
Coda Signature
In music, codas are an essential part of the greater understanding of a song. As we listen to the coda, we hear a culmination of the musical phrases that came before while experiencing a truly distinct sound. Coda Signature™ is that distinct presence in the evolution of cannabis.
With music as our muse and cannabis as our medium, Coda Signature creates cannabis infused products full of inspiration and imagination. Each product tells a story through exciting colors, bold flavors, and luxurious aromas that harmonize seamlessly with impeccable craftsmanship and quality ingredients. Coda Signature elevates the experience of cannabis the way music elevates life.
State License(s)
C11-0000027-LIC
CDPH - 10003091