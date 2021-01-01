About this product
Strawberry & Rhubarb Fruit Notes | 400mg CBD:400mg THC
Active Ingredients: 400mg CBD:400mg THC per package | 20mg CBD:20mg THC per serving
Effect: Balance
Tasting Notes: Crisp, sweet, and light to start with strawberry. Finishing with a tartness from the rhubarb and rounded out by a final creaminess with vanilla bean infused sugar.
Dietary Information: Made with real Strawberry & Rhubarb and are gluten-free and vegan.
Culinary Pairing: Thumbprint Sugar Cookies. Add a Strawberry & Rhubarb Fruit Note to the top of your favorite sugar or butter cookie, pop them into the oven and then enjoy this perfect sweet treat.
Inspiration: Indulge in the classic moment of a perfectly baked strawberry rhubarb pie with a dollop of whipped cream on top for the perfect bite.
Unique Fact: 100% real fruit used, featuring strawberry and balancing sweet with the sour notes of rhubarb.
About this brand
Coda Signature
In music, codas are an essential part of the greater understanding of a song. As we listen to the coda, we hear a culmination of the musical phrases that came before while experiencing a truly distinct sound. Coda Signature™ is that distinct presence in the evolution of cannabis.
With music as our muse and cannabis as our medium, Coda Signature creates cannabis infused products full of inspiration and imagination. Each product tells a story through exciting colors, bold flavors, and luxurious aromas that harmonize seamlessly with impeccable craftsmanship and quality ingredients. Coda Signature elevates the experience of cannabis the way music elevates life.
