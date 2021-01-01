About this product

Strawberry & Rhubarb Fruit Notes | 400mg CBD:400mg THC



Active Ingredients: 400mg CBD:400mg THC per package | 20mg CBD:20mg THC per serving



Effect: Balance



Tasting Notes: Crisp, sweet, and light to start with strawberry. Finishing with a tartness from the rhubarb and rounded out by a final creaminess with vanilla bean infused sugar.



Dietary Information: Made with real Strawberry & Rhubarb and are gluten-free and vegan.



Culinary Pairing: Thumbprint Sugar Cookies. Add a Strawberry & Rhubarb Fruit Note to the top of your favorite sugar or butter cookie, pop them into the oven and then enjoy this perfect sweet treat.



Inspiration: Indulge in the classic moment of a perfectly baked strawberry rhubarb pie with a dollop of whipped cream on top for the perfect bite.



Unique Fact: 100% real fruit used, featuring strawberry and balancing sweet with the sour notes of rhubarb.

