About this product
Watermelon & Kiwi Fruit Notes | 100mg THC
Active ingredients: 100mg THC per package | 5mg THC per serving.
Effect: Joy
Tasting Notes: Perfectly refreshing summer watermelon sweetness with a kiss of kiwi. Finished with a vanilla-infused sugar for a hint of sophisticated creaminess.
Dietary Information: Made with real fruit and are gluten-free and vegan.
Culinary Pairing: A tomato kabob with mozzarella cheese, Maldon salt, a drizzle of balsamic, a touch of basil with the added watermelon & kiwi Fruit Notes for the perfect sweet and savory bite.
Inspiration: The intense heat of summer quenched with wet, cool watermelon dripping down your face as you enjoy poolside.
Unique Fact: The fullness and acidity of the 100% real watermelon adds balance to the kiwi's natural sweetness.
About this brand
Coda Signature
In music, codas are an essential part of the greater understanding of a song. As we listen to the coda, we hear a culmination of the musical phrases that came before while experiencing a truly distinct sound. Coda Signature™ is that distinct presence in the evolution of cannabis.
With music as our muse and cannabis as our medium, Coda Signature creates cannabis infused products full of inspiration and imagination. Each product tells a story through exciting colors, bold flavors, and luxurious aromas that harmonize seamlessly with impeccable craftsmanship and quality ingredients. Coda Signature elevates the experience of cannabis the way music elevates life.
