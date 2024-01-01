Loading...

Columbia River Reserve

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentratesCannabis

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

14 products
Product image for Sour Cake Wax 1g
Wax
Sour Cake Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 54.58%
CBD 0%
Product image for Querkle Wax 1g
Wax
Querkle Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 75.29%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon OG BHO 1g
Solvent
Lemon OG BHO 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Blueberry Wax 1g
Wax
Sour Blueberry Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 77.49%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Trainwreck Wax 1g
Wax
Purple Trainwreck Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Hindu Wax 1g
Wax
Purple Hindu Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 75.29%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dutch Queen Wax 1g
Wax
Dutch Queen Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 75.29%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chunk Dawg Wax 1g
Wax
Chunk Dawg Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 77.49%
CBD 0%
Product image for Duct Tape Wax 1g
Wax
Duct Tape Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 36%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blue Magoo Wax 1g
Wax
Blue Magoo Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 71.29%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Dutch Grape Wax 1g
Wax
Sour Dutch Grape Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 75.29%
CBD 0%
Product image for God's Gift BHO 1g
Solvent
God's Gift BHO 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 76.8%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Mango Sapphire Wax 1g
Wax
Mango Sapphire Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 84.66%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blue Dream Wax 1g
Wax
Blue Dream Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 38%
CBD 0%