We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Columbia River Reserve
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
14 products
Wax
Sour Cake Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 54.58%
CBD 0%
Wax
Querkle Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 75.29%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Lemon OG BHO 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Sour Blueberry Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 77.49%
CBD 0%
Wax
Purple Trainwreck Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Purple Hindu Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 75.29%
CBD 0%
Wax
Dutch Queen Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 75.29%
CBD 0%
Wax
Chunk Dawg Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 77.49%
CBD 0%
Wax
Duct Tape Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 36%
CBD 0%
Wax
Blue Magoo Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 71.29%
CBD 0%
Wax
Sour Dutch Grape Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 75.29%
CBD 0%
Solvent
God's Gift BHO 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 76.8%
CBD 0.2%
Wax
Mango Sapphire Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 84.66%
CBD 0%
Wax
Blue Dream Wax 1g
by Columbia River Reserve
THC 38%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Columbia River Reserve
Catalog
Concentrates