About this product
Experience the power of Colorado Hemp Honey combined with the dynamic ayurvedic benefits of turmeric and black pepper.* In our newest blend, you still receive pure and raw honey infused with Colorado grown full spectrum hemp extract containing naturally occurring CBD. We've also added 500 mg of our proprietary blend of 95% curcuminoid turmeric root extract, turmeric root and black pepper to each serving creating this unique, creamed blend
About this brand
Colorado Hemp Honey
We always begin with pure, raw honey from the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. As beekeepers we treat the hives with organic practices on residential land. This delicious honey is never cut with syrup. It is also strained and not filtered – which means our honey has trace amounts of pollen, wax, propolis, vitamins, minerals, and natural enzymes. Plenty of benefits await you already – even in its natural state! Next, we add our proprietary blend of full spectrum hemp extract. We grow our own hemp so that you can receive a blend of full spectrum hemp extract that is legal and safe. Our extractor uses a renewable extraction method to ensure you receive the full benefits of the entire hemp plant. This is the beauty of our whole foods approach! We infuse our honey with hemp extract which provides you with a delicious way to enjoy the naturally occurring cannabinoids found in hemp.