Colorado Hemp Institute
About this product
For those that choose no THC, this is our high quality CO2 extracted isolate CBD infused gummie. Gummies are the ultimate in sweet chewy perfection.
Flavor: mixed fruit.
Size: Available in two sizes – 30 count and our trial size of 10 count
Contains: Each chew contains 25mg of CBD
Suggested Serving Size: 1 fruit chew daily – 25mg serving
Servings per bottle: 30 or 10
Ingredients: Sugar, Gelatin, Light Corn Syrup, Citric Acid, Adipic Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Fumaric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, CBD Isolate
Also, available for private/white labeling and bulk orders.
Flavor: mixed fruit.
Size: Available in two sizes – 30 count and our trial size of 10 count
Contains: Each chew contains 25mg of CBD
Suggested Serving Size: 1 fruit chew daily – 25mg serving
Servings per bottle: 30 or 10
Ingredients: Sugar, Gelatin, Light Corn Syrup, Citric Acid, Adipic Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Fumaric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, CBD Isolate
Also, available for private/white labeling and bulk orders.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!