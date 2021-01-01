About this product

For those that choose no THC, this is our high quality CO2 extracted isolate CBD infused gummie. Gummies are the ultimate in sweet chewy perfection.



Flavor: mixed fruit.



Size: Available in two sizes – 30 count and our trial size of 10 count



Contains: Each chew contains 25mg of CBD



Suggested Serving Size: 1 fruit chew daily – 25mg serving



Servings per bottle: 30 or 10



Ingredients: Sugar, Gelatin, Light Corn Syrup, Citric Acid, Adipic Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Fumaric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, CBD Isolate



Also, available for private/white labeling and bulk orders.