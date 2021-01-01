Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Colorado Hemp Institute

Colorado Hemp Institute

Colorado Hemp Institute CBD Gummies 25 MG CBD

Buy Here

About this product

For those that choose no THC, this is our high quality CO2 extracted isolate CBD infused gummie. Gummies are the ultimate in sweet chewy perfection.

Flavor: mixed fruit.

Size: Available in two sizes – 30 count and our trial size of 10 count

Contains: Each chew contains 25mg of CBD

Suggested Serving Size: 1 fruit chew daily – 25mg serving

Servings per bottle: 30 or 10

Ingredients: Sugar, Gelatin, Light Corn Syrup, Citric Acid, Adipic Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Fumaric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, CBD Isolate

Also, available for private/white labeling and bulk orders.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!