  3. Colorado Hemp Institute
Colorado Hemp Institute

Center of Excellence

About Colorado Hemp Institute

Colorado Hemp Institute is a multi-faceted organization with a emphasis on providing solutions in regards to the medical benefits of hemp. The company is a complete seed to sale facility in that it grows hemp, manufactures a variety of retail products, sells clones, and provides educational opportunities to the public so that they have a better understanding of the many benefits of CBD and hemp related products. The company is developing what is believed to be the first medical treatment center and research facility of its type in the United States with plans for an assisted living center, medical day spa, clinic, organic restaurant, extraction facility, on-site lab testing, and much more.

United States, Colorado