Logo for the brand Colorado Hemp Institute

Colorado Hemp Institute

Colorado Hemp Institute CBD Gel Caps 25 MG CBD

About this product

Gel Caps are a perfect choice if you do not like the taste of the tinctures. Each capsule contains 25mg of high-quality full spectrum CBD. Please see our lab tests (COAs) for these tinctures at the bottom of this page. Non-GMO, all natural, and preservative free.

Size: Available in two sizes – 30 count and our trial size of 10 count

Contains: Each capsule contains 25mg of CBD

Suggested Serving Size: 1 gel cap daily

Servings per bottle: 30 or 10

Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, MCT oil, purified water, gelatin, glycerin.
