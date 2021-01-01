About this product

Gel Caps are a perfect choice if you do not like the taste of the tinctures. Each capsule contains 25mg of high-quality full spectrum CBD. Please see our lab tests (COAs) for these tinctures at the bottom of this page. Non-GMO, all natural, and preservative free.



Size: Available in two sizes – 30 count and our trial size of 10 count



Contains: Each capsule contains 25mg of CBD



Suggested Serving Size: 1 gel cap daily



Servings per bottle: 30 or 10



Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, MCT oil, purified water, gelatin, glycerin.