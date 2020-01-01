 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Colorado Springs 420 Fest, Tattoo, & Art Expo

Colorado's Largest 420 Fest

For booth space info TiphaniR@RJPromotions.com or 816-676-0483.
Currently looking for vendors for our Holistic Cannabinoid Zone!
Is your business in one of these categories? Contact Tiphani now! We want you!
Side Show Acts and over 50 National Recognized Tattoo Artists!
Hundreds of 420 vendors, bud runs, dispensary tours! Join us!
About Colorado Springs 420 Fest, Tattoo, & Art Expo

Colorado’s Largest 420 Event with over 100,000 sq. ft. indoors and outdoors!!! The event will be held at the Colorado Springs Event Center. We will have hundreds of 420 friendly vendors including growers and over 50 NATIONALLY recognized tattoo artist!! Come join us for this 3 DAY event on April 20-22, 2018!!! Bud Runs provided by Colorado Rocky Mountain High Tours. Live local bands, entertainment acts, and educational seminars all weekend long! Purchase tickets at cseeventcenter.ticketleap.com/420fest/

United States, Colorado