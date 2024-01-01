We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
CommCan, Inc.
CommCan, Inc. - The Commonwealth Cannabis Co.
11
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
95 products
Flower
Guru
by CommCan, Inc.
4.0
(
4
)
Flower
Shiraz
by CommCan, Inc.
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
GMO
by CommCan, Inc.
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Dosi-Pie
by CommCan, Inc.
THC 22.3%
4.7
(
3
)
Flower
Gelato #41 x Do-Si-Dos
by CommCan, Inc.
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Crippy Killer
by CommCan, Inc.
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
TK 91
by CommCan, Inc.
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Pacifier x Apple Juice
by CommCan, Inc.
THC 15.7%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Secret Formula
by CommCan, Inc.
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Candy Margy
by CommCan, Inc.
THC 15.8%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sugar Biscuits
by CommCan, Inc.
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Punch Farmer
by CommCan, Inc.
THC 12.3%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Gelato #33 x Do-Si-Dos
by CommCan, Inc.
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
5 Star
by CommCan, Inc.
THC 15.7%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Brzrkr
by CommCan, Inc.
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Cuban Linx
by CommCan, Inc.
THC 22%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
King's Stash Pre-Roll
by CommCan, Inc.
4.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Grape Vine Pre-Roll
by CommCan, Inc.
Pre-rolls
Black Currant Pre-Roll 0.5g
by CommCan, Inc.
THC 15.1%
CBD 0%
Flower
Dosi-Pie Pre-Packed Chillum 0.3g
by CommCan, Inc.
THC 17.6%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Critical Mass Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
by CommCan, Inc.
THC 19.8%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-Roll 0.5g
by CommCan, Inc.
THC 16.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Horace Pre-Roll
by CommCan, Inc.
Pre-rolls
Drunken Monkey Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
by CommCan, Inc.
THC 14.9%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
4
