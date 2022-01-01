About this product
The Wonder Balm 1:1 by Commonwealth Alternative Care's SLATE Skincare line. This fragrant infused lotion is made from peppermint oil and menthol. With an even ratio of CBD:THC, Wonder Balm 1:1 was created to help give MMJ patients comfort and stability that can be perfect as an anti-inflammatory and joint pain relief.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ as well as Adult-Use consumers, and our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.