300mg Cured Resin Infinity Disposable Vape - NF1
About this product
strain-specific flavors and effects. Our premium oil formulations paired with high-quality all-in-one CCELL® hardware delivers a first-class vaping experience.
Easy To Use With Inhale Activation
Discreet & Portable Design
Cured Resin oil is created using carefully cured flower that goes through a hydrocarbon extraction process. The oils harvested are then handled under specific temperatures and pressures to ensure full flavor, smooth, true to plant oil that can easily be vaporized.
About this strain
NF1 (aka NF-1) is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of NF1. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
About this brand
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.