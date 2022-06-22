Tanzanian Peaberry Coffee beans covered in Belgian dark chocolate consisting of 55% cocoa butter and chocolate liquor. Infused with our premium distillate. 5mg per piece.



The Commonwealth Alternative Care Kitchen and Bakery is headed by our very own Chef David Topian who curates our rotating menu of custom edibles. Our infused edibles are created using only the finest certified non-GMO ingredients and are infused with our

high-quality, broad-spectrum distillate.



All of our products are made responsibly with respect to the environment, animals and the communities we source from. Each bite is pure, strain specific and perfectly dosed.