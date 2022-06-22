About this product
Organic dried wild blueberries covered in Belgian dark chocolate.
The Commonwealth Alternative Care Kitchen and Bakery is headed by our very own Chef David Topian who curates our rotating menu of custom edibles. Our infused edibles are created using only the finest certified non-GMO ingredients and are infused with our
high-quality, broad-spectrum distillate.
All of our products are made responsibly with respect to the environment, animals and the communities we source from. Each bite is pure, strain specific and perfectly dosed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
