A Belgian chocolate sphere filled with a hot chocolate mixture with mini marshmallows sealed with chocolate- created with all non-GMO ingredients. INGREDIENTS: BELGIAN DARK CHOCOLATE, MARSHMALLOWS, DEXTROSE, SUGAR, CORN SYRUP, MODIFIED WHEY, COCOA, HYDROGENATED COCONUT OIL, NONFAT MILK, SUNFLOWER LECITHIN, ETHANOL EXTRACTED CANNABIS DISTILLATE
Allergens: MILK, TREE NUTS, SOY
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ as well as Adult-Use consumers, and our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
