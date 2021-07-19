Mac and Cheese, also known as “Mac N Cheese,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing The Mac with Alien Cheese. Mac and Cheese is more energizing than relaxing. Consumers who have smoked this strain report feeling focused, uplifted, and euphoric. The flavor profile features hints of cheese and citrus while the aroma is smooth and sweet. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when experiencing mild inflammation. Mac and Cheese is believed to be 23% THC. According to growers, this strain has an average flowering time of 60 days. The original breeder of Mac and Cheese is Capulator.