Hybrid

4.9 9 reviews

Mac 1

Mac 1

Known as the Capulator’s Cut, Mac 1 is a popular strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Growers of Mac 1 have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of the flower. Buds are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes, giving this bud a beautiful bag appeal. This strain comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile. 

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

9

