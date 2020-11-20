NF1 is a Sativa with some very well-known parents—Northern Lights and Chemdawg. This strain brings together the piney scent of Northern Lights with the diesel aroma of Chemdawg. This strain can potentially offer long-lasting physical relaxation with some mental uplift.



Cured flower expertly extracted into a malleable viscosity that resembles frosting or a thick cake batter. Concentrate enthusiasts appreciate badder for an easy-to-work with consistency.

