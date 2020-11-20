Concentrates that are expertly extracted and processed into a malleable viscosity that resembles frosting, cake batter, or even cookie dough. Concentrate enthusiasts appreciate badder for an easy-to-work with consistency and higher terpene content.



(Northern Lights x Chemdawg): NF1 is a Sativa with some very well-known parents—Northern Lights and Chemdawg. This strain brings together the piney scent of Northern Lights with the diesel aroma of Chemdawg. This strain can potentially offer long-lasting physical relaxation with some mental uplift.