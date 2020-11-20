Genetics: Northern Lights x Chemdawg



NF1 is a Sativa with some very well-known parents—Northern Lights and Chemdawg. This strain brings together the piney scent of Northern Lights with the diesel aroma of Chemdawg. This strain can potentially offer long-lasting physical relaxation with some mental uplift.



Spiked cartridges contain CO2 extracted cannabis vape oil from Cold Pressed distillate as well as Litt distillate. By blending the two distillates together, expect a high potency, full-spectrum cannabis oil that tastes and feels close to flower.