NF1 D8:CBD Spiked Cartridge 0.5g
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Genetics: Northern Lights x Chemdawg
NF1 is a Sativa with some very well-known parents—Northern Lights and Chemdawg. This strain brings together the piney scent of Northern Lights with the diesel aroma of Chemdawg. This strain can potentially offer long-lasting physical relaxation with some mental uplift.
Spiked cartridges contain CO2 extracted cannabis vape oil from Cold Pressed distillate as well as Litt distillate. By blending the two distillates together, expect a high potency, full-spectrum cannabis oil that tastes and feels close to flower.
About this strain
NF1 (aka NF-1) is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of NF1. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
NF1 effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
