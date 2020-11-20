Sugar is a term used for concentrates with a slightly grainy consistency, similar to that of wet sugar. When the lipids in a stable concentrate like shatter cannot homogenize entirely with the cannabinoids like they did during the extraction process, the glass-like shatter turns a sugary consistency. The trichomes want to return to their natural state, resulting in crystallization. Sugar maintains the same potency of the original concentrate with a richer flavor profile.



(Northern Lights x Chemdawg): NF1 is a Sativa with some very well-known parents—Northern Lights and Chemdawg. This strain brings together the piney scent of Northern Lights with the diesel aroma of Chemdawg. This strain can potentially offer long-lasting physical relaxation with some mental uplift.