Sugar is a term used for concentrates with a slightly grainy consistency, similar to that of wet sugar. When the lipids in a stable concentrate like shatter cannot homogenize entirely with the cannabinoids like they did during the extraction process, the glass-like shatter turns a sugary consistency. The trichomes want to return to their natural state, resulting in crystallization. Sugar maintains the same potency of the original concentrate with a richer flavor profile.
(Northern Lights x Chemdawg): NF1 is a Sativa with some very well-known parents—Northern Lights and Chemdawg. This strain brings together the piney scent of Northern Lights with the diesel aroma of Chemdawg. This strain can potentially offer long-lasting physical relaxation with some mental uplift.
NF1 (aka NF-1) is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of NF1. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
NF1 effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
