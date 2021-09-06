Our Crumble, as the name suggests, is a drier cannabis concentrate that crumbles easily making it effortless to handle. Consumers and patients often use crumble for topping off a bowl of flower, in a portable vaporizer coil device or through traditional dabbing methods.



(Chemdawg x Orange Blossom Trail): Swamp Boys Seeds Swamp Dog is a well-balanced hybrid that combines the effects of Chemdawg and O.T.B. to produce a well-balanced high. Try this skunky strain in the daytime for possible clear-headed energy and uplift.