About this product
Our Crumble, as the name suggests, is a drier cannabis concentrate that crumbles easily making it effortless to handle. Consumers and patients often use crumble for topping off a bowl of flower, in a portable vaporizer coil device or through traditional dabbing methods.
(Chemdawg x Orange Blossom Trail): Swamp Boys Seeds Swamp Dog is a well-balanced hybrid that combines the effects of Chemdawg and O.T.B. to produce a well-balanced high. Try this skunky strain in the daytime for possible clear-headed energy and uplift.
(Chemdawg x Orange Blossom Trail): Swamp Boys Seeds Swamp Dog is a well-balanced hybrid that combines the effects of Chemdawg and O.T.B. to produce a well-balanced high. Try this skunky strain in the daytime for possible clear-headed energy and uplift.
About this strain
Swamp Dog is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Swamp Dog - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Swamp Dog effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.