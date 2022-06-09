About this product
Each drop is made out of our Belgian white chocolate flavored with irish cream flavoring and of course for that party favorite- sprinkles! 10 pack of white chocolate drops infused with our premium distillate. 100mg per piece.
White chocolate: (Sugar, Cocoa butter, Whole milk, Soy lecithin, Natural vanilla) Sprinkles: (Sugar, Glucose powder, Tapioca starch, Palm kernel fat, Corn starch, Glycerin, Magnesium silicate, Soy lecithin, Gum arabic, FD&C colors; Red 40, Red 3, Blue 1, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Artificial flavor, Carnauba wax) Irish cream flavor, Sunflower lecithin, Ethanol-extracted cannabis distillate.
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Commonwealth Alternative Care was founded in 2017, intent on making sure patients - and now recreational consumers- have access to the best cannabis products in Massachusetts. Our storefront locations in Brockton and Taunton gladly welcome both MA MMJ patients as well as Adult-Use consumers with our Cambridge Medical-Only location will be opening mid-2022.
Products by Commonwealth Alternative Care are available throughout the state of Massachusetts through our dispensary partners. We offer a variety of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates and vapes.
