THE BEAUTY AND POWER OF THE CANNABIS PLANT Our job as extractors is merely to capture what nature has itself already created in cannabis. Rather than deconstructing and distilling the plant's essence until it is unrecognizable, we concentrate on natural one-pass extractions which extract all of the terpenoids, flavonoids, and cannabinoids as they originally existed. We like to think of our live resin as a snapshot of a plant on the day of harvest, a moment in time that will never exist again in exactly that way. SERVICE AND PROFESSIONALISM Our primary focus as a company is to exceed the expectations of our clients at every turn. We strive to make every step of the process as easy and worry-free as possible. From handling all material pickups and deliveries, to providing comprehensive yield reports, to professionally photographing every batch of concentrate that leaves the lab, to our industry-leading turnaround times, CRx promises the best service in the industry. FAIR, THOUGHTFUL PRICING At CRx, we want to make the best products for customers and to put the best foot forward for both our brand and yours; because of that desire for shared success, we use a yield-based pricing scheme that is designed to reward quality producers who send us their best material directly by charging them less per gram. We also offer in-person consultations to help determine the best strains and (even which individual plants) to process into concentrate for a particular facility in order to help increase yields and quality overall. We also offer price matching on your first order with a valid invoice from another processor to allow us the chance to show you our level of quality and attention to detail.