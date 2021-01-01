Terp Cartridge
About this product
500mg TERP Vape Cartridge with Cannabis-derived Terpenes
Finally, a vape cartridge that's potent! The CSC distillate is fully activated and refined at a molecular level to ensure both purity & consistency. Free of plant byproducts & cutting agents (PG, VG & PEG) typically found in traditional vape cartridges.
*Bulk pricing available*
