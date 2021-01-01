Loading…
Concentrate Supply Co.

Terp Cartridge

About this product

500mg TERP Vape Cartridge with Cannabis-derived Terpenes

Finally, a vape cartridge that's potent! The CSC distillate is fully activated and refined at a molecular level to ensure both purity & consistency. Free of plant byproducts & cutting agents (PG, VG & PEG) typically found in traditional vape cartridges.

*Bulk pricing available*
