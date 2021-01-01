Concentrate Supply Co.
Pure Distillate Syringe 1g
About this product
With average cannabinoids ranging from 90-95%, this isn't your run of the mill cannabis extract.
Free of plant byproducts & cutting agents(PG, VG & PEG). These dab syringes are the perfect dispenser for a variety of applications. You can dab it straight, add it to a joint, or mix it with other concentrates! CAUTION: Syringe is glass. Be careful heating & dispensing.
Flavors available: raw, apple berry, banana, blue raz, pineapple, watermelon
