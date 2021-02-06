About this product
About this strain
Archive Seed Bank bred Petro Chem with an Original Glue mother and a MoonBow #75 father. This strain brings out the pungent funk of Original Glue alongside the tropical and herbal Kush influences from MoonBow #75, making this a mouthwatering treat. Its flowers produce resinous lime green nugs drenched in trichomes, while the high is potent and heavy just like its mother.
Petro Chem effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.