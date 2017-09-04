About this strain
Pure Love is a hunger-inducing indica-dominant cross of LA Confidential and X18 Pure Pakistani. This sensual cross offers smooth grassy aromas with sharp astringent notes and a 2:1 CBD/THC ratio that is ideal for consumers looking to stimulate appetite, relax, and unwind. Pure Love’s buds are dense with green tones and bright orange pistils caked in sugary trichomes. Growers can expect a flowering period of 8 to 9 weeks and an average yield.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.