About this product
About this strain
Bred by The Farm Genetics, Strawberry Blonde crosses Super Lemon Haze with Sour Strawberry to create a sativa-dominant hybrid that’s great for hiking or exploring new places. The flavor takes on the lemon flavors of Super Lemon Haze as well as the sour berry flavor of Sour Strawberry, resulting in a bright, fruity profile. Its buds are large and dense with a strong aroma that makes your senses jump when broken apart. The high is euphoric, potent, and fast-acting, giving you a quick jolt of inspiration and creativity before lingering away softly.
Strawberry Blonde effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.