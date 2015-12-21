ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Super Lemon Haze
Slide 1 of 3
  • Leafly flower of Super Lemon Haze
  • Close up cannabis flower of Super Lemon Haze

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.4 2038 reviews

Super Lemon Haze

aka SLH

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Peppery
Minty

Calculated from 108 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2038 reviews

Super Lemon Haze nugget
Super Lemon Haze
  • Fruity
  • Peppery
  • Minty

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

Effects

Show all

1480 people reported 10581 effects
Happy 56%
Uplifted 54%
Energetic 54%
Euphoric 50%
Creative 41%
Stress 35%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 18%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2,038

more reviews
write a review

Find Super Lemon Haze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Super Lemon Haze nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Jack Herer
Jack Herer
More terpinoleneLeafly flower for Durban Poison
Durban Poison
More terpinoleneLeafly flower for J1
J1
More euphoricLeafly flower for Golden Goat
Golden Goat
More humuleneLeafly flower for XJ-13
XJ-13
More terpinoleneLeafly flower for Lemon Haze
Lemon Haze
More gigglyLeafly flower for Ghost Train Haze
Ghost Train Haze
More terpinoleneLeafly flower for Chernobyl
Chernobyl
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Super Lemon Haze
User uploaded image of Super Lemon Haze
User uploaded image of Super Lemon Haze
User uploaded image of Super Lemon Haze
User uploaded image of Super Lemon Haze
User uploaded image of Super Lemon Haze
User uploaded image of Super Lemon Haze
more photos

Found in

Preview for Euphoric cannabis strains
Euphoric cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Strain
Super Lemon Haze
First strain child
DJ Andy Williams
child
Second strain child
Lemonder
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Super Lemon Haze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Super Lemon Haze nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for growing Super Lemon Haze cannabis
Tips for growing Super Lemon Haze cannabis
Bud &amp; Bubbly: Pairing Your New Year’s Champagne With Cannabis
Bud &amp; Bubbly: Pairing Your New Year’s Champagne With Cannabis
Tips for growing Super Lemon Haze cannabis
Tips for growing Super Lemon Haze cannabis
Terps of the Champions: Cracking the Terpene Code of 3 Award-Winning Strains
Terps of the Champions: Cracking the Terpene Code of 3 Award-Winning Strains

Most popular in