Concrete Jungle Live Resin - LEMON PIE (Sativa) - 71.53%
About this product
Keep out of reach from Children. Do not operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of this drug. Consume Responsibly. 21+ only.
About this strain
Lemon Pie from Leafs by Snoop is a sativa-dominant hybrid that will bring about relaxation and creativity. It carries hints of citrus, spice, and diesel flavor in dense, orange-haired buds. Testing over 22% in THC, this powerful strain will have you out and about doing your favorite indoor or outdoor activities.
About this brand
Our goal is to provide you with premium extracts, at an affordable cost. We do small batch, limited runs with high-quality flower. As native Oregonians, we strive to set industry standards with Pacific Northwest energy.