Bringing Transparency to Wholesale Cannabis

The Confident Cannabis team in Palo Alto, where we are headquartered.
2 of our engineering team, Austin & Colin, hard at work.
Hannah and Brad discussing marketing and sales strategy.
Our lead engineer, Jared, cranking out code for our Wholesale platform.
A typical day in the office, featuring Brandon, Harry, Brad & Hannah each buried in their own tasks
About Confident Cannabis

Founded on instilling trust and transparency in the cannabis industry, Confident Cannabis empowers all verticals in the supply chain—and ultimately consumers—to know what is made, who makes it, and what it’s made of in real-time. It’s the only place where cannabis producers, processors, wholesalers and retailers showcase and discover products from verified businesses with test results directly from licensed labs.

