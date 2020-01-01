Confident Cannabis
Bringing Transparency to Wholesale Cannabis
About Confident Cannabis
Founded on instilling trust and transparency in the cannabis industry, Confident Cannabis empowers all verticals in the supply chain—and ultimately consumers—to know what is made, who makes it, and what it’s made of in real-time. It’s the only place where cannabis producers, processors, wholesalers and retailers showcase and discover products from verified businesses with test results directly from licensed labs.
Available in
United States, Canada, Oregon