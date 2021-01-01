About this product

Wholesale is aimed at increasing transparency and simplifying wholesale trading for all operators in the supply chain. Producers, retailers and wholesalers can list and search products based on terpenes, cannabinoid profile, category, lab results and price. Every listing is lab tested and Metrc verified. Wholesale lists over 125 Oregon providers showcasing 80% of the available products across the state. Soon to roll out to many other states over 2019.



Discover lab-tested products only from licensed, compliant vendors.

Sort and filter based on cannabinoid profile, terpenes, price, category, and lab results. Thousands of products, all including lab information. Only licensed vendors with live seed-to-sale accounts in your state. Request more information, samples or specific quantities.



Order tracking that doesn't interfere with your process.

Simple orders dashboard. Access the status of all your orders at a glance. See which users are tied to each order and jump into the details with one click.

Payment and transportation tracking. Apply partial or full payments at any time and set transportation logistics. Vendor marks product as delivered, updating the order.

Manual order creation. Submit sales orders to buyers you have worked with in a few clicks.

Add or remove inventory. Easily add or remove inventory within the order at any time it is in progress.



Effortlessly manage your incoming and outgoing inventory.

Quantity tracking. Wholesale helps you track "available" and "on-hand" inventory. Complete an order? Wholesale will automatically update your Stockroom.

Seed-to-sale integration. Wholesale integrates with seed-t-sale tracking systems ensuring that every counterpart is a licensed operator.

Lab results integration. All Certificates of Analysis produced by Confident Cannabis partner labs are linked to inventory. Lab results display on items in Gallery.



A CRM simple enough you'll actually use it.

Easy re-ordering. The best relationships are ongoing ones. Effortlessly send new orders to your existing vendors or clients.

User assignment. Assign multiple users to any order to help your team stay organized and on top of their accounts.

Payment terms. Keep both sides accountable. Select the payment terms that work best for the transaction.

Affordable pricing based on usage. Pay for what you actually use. Choose from a variety of flexible payment structures.



"We’re thrilled to hear such great feedback from our partners across Oregon,” says Steve Albarran, CEO & Co-Founder of Confident Cannabis. “Retailers, wholesalers and processors love shopping in one marketplace that has +80 percent of the legal cannabis produced in the state. Vendors are making new sales to new customers and existing customers, and streamlining their sales process. We’re so happy to see that our vision to help ethical cannabis businesses thrive is finally coming to fruition."