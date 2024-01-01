Logo for the brand Connected Cannabis Co.

Connected Cannabis Co.

For those who appreciate best-in-class genetics and the high
All categoriesConcentratesCannabisEdibles

Connected Cannabis Co. products

162 products
Product image for Guava x Biscotti
Flower
Guava x Biscotti
by Connected Cannabis Co.
THC 17.27%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gelonade
Flower
Gelonade
by Connected Cannabis Co.
THC 20.56%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cherry Fade
Flower
Cherry Fade
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Product image for Mr. Sandman
Flower
Mr. Sandman
by Connected Cannabis Co.
THC 17.27%
CBD 0%
Product image for Biscotti x Gushers
Flower
Biscotti x Gushers
by Connected Cannabis Co.
THC 20.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for Biscotti Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Biscotti Pre-Roll 1g
by Connected Cannabis Co.
THC 20.06%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Nightshade
Flower
Nightshade
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Product image for Forbidden Gushers
Flower
Forbidden Gushers
by Connected Cannabis Co.
THC 23.37%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sugar Cone
Flower
Sugar Cone
by Connected Cannabis Co.
THC 22.76%
CBD 0%
Product image for Highrise Live Resin All-in-One (500mg)
Cartridges
Highrise Live Resin All-in-One (500mg)
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Product image for Jack of Hearts
Flower
Jack of Hearts
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Product image for Pantera Limone
Flower
Pantera Limone
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Product image for Lemonatti Live Resin Cartridge (1G)
Cartridges
Lemonatti Live Resin Cartridge (1G)
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Product image for Jack of Diamonds
Flower
Jack of Diamonds
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Product image for Lost Farm x Connected Guava 2.0 Live Resin Gummies
Gummies
Lost Farm x Connected Guava 2.0 Live Resin Gummies
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Product image for The Chemist Cured Resin Cartridge (1G)
Cartridges
The Chemist Cured Resin Cartridge (1G)
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Product image for Nightshade Live Resin Cartridge (1G)
Cartridges
Nightshade Live Resin Cartridge (1G)
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Product image for Pantera Limone Live Resin Cartridge (1G)
Cartridges
Pantera Limone Live Resin Cartridge (1G)
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Product image for St. Lucia OG Pre-roll (1g)
Pre-rolls
St. Lucia OG Pre-roll (1g)
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Product image for Lemonatti Pre-roll (1g)
Pre-rolls
Lemonatti Pre-roll (1g)
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Product image for Lost Farm x Connected Gelonade Live Resin Gummies
Gummies
Lost Farm x Connected Gelonade Live Resin Gummies
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Product image for The Chemist
Flower
The Chemist
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Product image for Slow Lane Pre-roll (1g)
Pre-rolls
Slow Lane Pre-roll (1g)
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Product image for St. Lucia OG
Flower
St. Lucia OG
by Connected Cannabis Co.