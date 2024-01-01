We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Connected Cannabis Co.
For those who appreciate best-in-class genetics and the high
8
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Connected Cannabis Co. products
162 products
Flower
Guava x Biscotti
by Connected Cannabis Co.
THC 17.27%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
6
)
Flower
Gelonade
by Connected Cannabis Co.
THC 20.56%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Cherry Fade
by Connected Cannabis Co.
4.3
(
3
)
Flower
Mr. Sandman
by Connected Cannabis Co.
THC 17.27%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Biscotti x Gushers
by Connected Cannabis Co.
THC 20.6%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Biscotti Pre-Roll 1g
by Connected Cannabis Co.
THC 20.06%
CBD 0.1%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Nightshade
by Connected Cannabis Co.
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Forbidden Gushers
by Connected Cannabis Co.
THC 23.37%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sugar Cone
by Connected Cannabis Co.
THC 22.76%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Highrise Live Resin All-in-One (500mg)
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Flower
Jack of Hearts
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Flower
Pantera Limone
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Cartridges
Lemonatti Live Resin Cartridge (1G)
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Flower
Jack of Diamonds
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Gummies
Lost Farm x Connected Guava 2.0 Live Resin Gummies
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Cartridges
The Chemist Cured Resin Cartridge (1G)
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Cartridges
Nightshade Live Resin Cartridge (1G)
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Cartridges
Pantera Limone Live Resin Cartridge (1G)
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
St. Lucia OG Pre-roll (1g)
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
Lemonatti Pre-roll (1g)
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Gummies
Lost Farm x Connected Gelonade Live Resin Gummies
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Flower
The Chemist
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Pre-rolls
Slow Lane Pre-roll (1g)
by Connected Cannabis Co.
Flower
St. Lucia OG
by Connected Cannabis Co.
1
2
3
...
7
Home
Brands
Connected Cannabis Co.
Catalog