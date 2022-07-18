Connected Cannabis Co.'s Guava x Biscotti flower is a sweet, creamy hybrid with a pretty sensational smoke quality. The resulting high is calm, mellow, and mood-boosting while it teeters on the line of a mind-body balance. You can expect to feel floaty but capable, so just go about your day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.