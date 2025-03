Take your cannabis experience to a whole new level with Constellation Cannabis' Gravity Gummies! Enjoy the delicious taste of all-natural fruit puree pectin, with the added benefit of our solventless hash rosin for a powerful, balanced high. Gluten-free and vegan, these gummies are perfect for an enjoyable, guilt-free indulgence.

--

Solventless Hash Rosin Oil // Vegan // GF // Full Spectrum

--

Each individual full-spectrum gummy contains a 10mg dose.

read more