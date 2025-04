Introducing Space Capsules, the newest innovation in the world of edibles! Our full spectrum solventless hash rosin oil capsules deliver a precise 10mg dose every time, ensuring a consistent and enjoyable experience. Experience the benefits of our unique extraction process which preserves the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes for maximum potency. With no solvents used in our production process, you can trust that our product is pure and safe for consumption.

Solventless Hash Rosin Oil // Coconut Oil base

