Cannabis curated for the connoisseur.
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
127 products
Flower
Gelato
by Cookies
THC 29%
CBD 0%
starting at
$49.00
¼ ounce
30% off
reg $70.00
Pre-rolls
Cereal Milk Pre-Roll 1g
by Cookies
THC 17%
CBD 0%
starting at
$14.00
each
Flower
Apples & Bananas
by Cookies
5.0
(
2
)
starting at
$45.00
⅛ ounce
Pre-rolls
Georgia Pie Pre-Roll 1g
by Cookies
starting at
$17.50
each
Flower
Georgia Pie
by Cookies
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
13
)
Flower
The Soap
by Cookies
5.0
(
8
)
Flower
Sticky Buns
by Cookies
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
8
)
Flower
Grandiflora
by Cookies
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.7
(
6
)
Flower
Pink Rozay
by Cookies
THC 22.6%
CBD 1%
5.0
(
5
)
Flower
Cake Mix
by Cookies
THC 28%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
5
)
Flower
Yellow Fruit Stripe
by Cookies
THC 24.42%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
4
)
Flower
Lychee
by Cookies
THC 23.34%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
4
)
Flower
Pancakes
by Cookies
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.8
(
4
)
Flower
Minntz The Soap
by Cookies
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.8
(
4
)
Flower
Ocean Beach
by Cookies
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.7
(
3
)
Flower
Gelatti
by Cookies
THC 17.96%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
3
)
Flower
Cookies Cake Mix
by Cookies
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
The Fly
by Cookies
THC 19.51%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Pre-rolls
Cheetah Piss Pre-Roll 1g
by Cookies
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Cookies Blanco
by Cookies
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Lemon Pepper
by Cookies
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
White Runtz
by Cookies
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
London Kush #10
by Cookies
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Medellin
by Cookies
THC 23.31%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
2
)
