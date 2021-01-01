About this product
Cherry is a short squat plant that grows in a very dense tight bush with thick resinous flowers that stretch to the bottom of the plant. Very resinous with nice tight buds making it ideal for either extraction or flower. Cherry grows a little slower than most so performs best when planted a little denser. While she is smaller she makes up for it with Cannabinoid content.
