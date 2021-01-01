About this product
Copper CBD gummies are a delicious and convenient option for cannabinoid users. Our gummies are only made with the highest-grade hemp-based CBD and ingredients like organic tapioca syrup and organic cane sugar. Our customers experience benefits like a supported sense of calm and relaxation, faster recovery times from exercise and better sleep. We’re grateful for the opportunity to share our proprietary gummy formula with you and look forward to hearing your feedback.
About this brand
Copper CBD
We have long been advocates of self-care. We believe that self-care and self-love are paramount in the journey to better physical and mental health. Whether your goal is to relieve or alleviate pain, reduce anxiety or depression, improve sleep or simply practice general mental and physical health, we have an application for you. We believe that the proper use of our CBD Oils can help anyone at any particular stage in their life to feel better and live fuller lives.