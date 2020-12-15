About this product

Copper CBD Salve Balm is an ideal choice for those who want to experience the benefits of CBD through a beautifully scented topical application. Your skin is the largest organ of your body, meaning that it provides an excellent substrate for quick absorption and fast effects. Our CBD Salve is effective as soon as the product is absorbed into the skin. Unlike oils, which must be metabolized inside the body, salves can be applied locally for pinpointed accuracy. Our customers consistently report benefits like a healthy moisturized skin and relief from arthritic pain and muscle soreness. We’re grateful for the opportunity to share our proprietary salve formula with you and look forward to hearing your feedback.