About this product
Copper CBD Salve Balm is an ideal choice for those who want to experience the benefits of CBD through a beautifully scented topical application. Your skin is the largest organ of your body, meaning that it provides an excellent substrate for quick absorption and fast effects. Our CBD Salve is effective as soon as the product is absorbed into the skin. Unlike oils, which must be metabolized inside the body, salves can be applied locally for pinpointed accuracy. Our customers consistently report benefits like a healthy moisturized skin and relief from arthritic pain and muscle soreness. We’re grateful for the opportunity to share our proprietary salve formula with you and look forward to hearing your feedback.
About this brand
Copper CBD
We have long been advocates of self-care. We believe that self-care and self-love are paramount in the journey to better physical and mental health. Whether your goal is to relieve or alleviate pain, reduce anxiety or depression, improve sleep or simply practice general mental and physical health, we have an application for you. We believe that the proper use of our CBD Oils can help anyone at any particular stage in their life to feel better and live fuller lives.